Oakland County Sheriff Office, Fatal Hit-and-Run, Police, Bicyclist, Waterford
Filed Under:bicyclist, Fatal Hit And Run, Oakland County Sheriff Office, police, waterford

WATERFORD (WWJ) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waterford, where a 51-year-old Pontiac man was run down while riding his bike early this morning.

Police say it happened in the area of West Kennett Road and Sarasota Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The bicyclist was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle, and then the vehicle fled the scene. The victim was also hit by at least two other vehicles, but those drivers stopped and were uninjured.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle may have been a blue Ford, but a model and year is not known at this time. Police have no information on the suspect or vehicle involved in this incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch