WATERFORD (WWJ) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waterford, where a 51-year-old Pontiac man was run down while riding his bike early this morning.

Police say it happened in the area of West Kennett Road and Sarasota Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The bicyclist was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle, and then the vehicle fled the scene. The victim was also hit by at least two other vehicles, but those drivers stopped and were uninjured.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle may have been a blue Ford, but a model and year is not known at this time. Police have no information on the suspect or vehicle involved in this incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.