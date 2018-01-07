DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Institute of Arts is getting ready to debut a gallery dedicated to some of the museum’s newest acquisitions.

The gallery “Out of the Crate: New Gifts & Purchases” is set to open Friday. It’s also designed to offer the public a look at the art acquisition process.

A number of recent purchases and gifts chosen by museum Director Salvador Salort-Pons will be on view for about six months. He says those acquisitions help the museum maintain its standing in the art world.

Before acquiring an artwork, the museum conducts an assessment to ensure its quality and authenticity. The gallery will showcase this process, including initial research, the role of art experts and the approval of the acquisition by the museum’s board.

