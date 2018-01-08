(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



An online presence is essential for any small business, but creating your own website doesn’t have to be difficult or complicated. In fact, you don’t even require experience in programming and code. Plenty of resources are available to help you do it all yourself quickly and easily, leaving you time to focus on your business and drawing traffic to your new site. Here are the best five website-building tools for your small business.



WIX

One of the most well-known web site building tools, WIX is among the most popular and highly rated. Often considered the best on the market, it has a fully customizable platform packed with many different features. Their packages include a free WIX domain name and 1GB of bandwidth. Best of all, you don’t need any previous experience to use it, as it has an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface with over 500 pre-designed templates, meaning you’re sure to find one that suits your business’ style.



SiteBuilder

A downloadable eBook, drag-and-drop design interface and a selection of more than 1,000 templates, SiteBuilder makes creating a website easy. However, the company also offers professional site design. The service also offers an e-commerce feature to sell products and analytics tabulation to track the number of visitors to your site and how they’re getting there. With the easy-to-add blog feature, you can include great content to your site to engage your customers. When it comes to your web address, SiteBuilder also offers domain names with all annual packages, including e-mail addresses. Some packages offer free domain registrations for a year as well.



Web.com

Save some money launching your setup with Web.com, with no up-front costs or setup fees. Setting up your site is easy with design options and templates, particularly for business owners looking to create a simple but classic website, and analytics deliver all the information you need about your site’s visitors. Web.com doesn’t just provide you with the tools to create a website, but also offers marketing tools to promote your site, along with a website coach for help and support.



GoDaddy

GoDaddy is likely the most recognizable site-building tool, having been established for years. With a 30-day free trial plus a free consultation, it offers a great way to be sure it’s the service for you. It promises to help save time, advertising that you can have your site ready in under an hour. Rather than using templates, GoDaddy allows you to create a completely customized website section by section, with features that suit every type of site for every type of business. The site also offers photo-editing tools to help your pictures look their best, along with the mobile and social-media features. Lastly, GoDaddy offers packages specifically for businesses.



Weebly

With millions of users already, Weebly is definitely doing something right. If you’re new to website development, Weebly promises an easy experience well-suited for beginners. With customizable templates and a drag-and-drop interface, this platform allows you to effortlessly create a new site. A stand-out feature is if you want to make a change to your site remotely, Weebly makes an app for you to do so, and it also offers domains, e-mail addresses, and 24/7 support.



This article was written by Janelle Sheetz for Small Business Pulse

