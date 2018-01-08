Detroit, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, North American International Auto Show
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 10: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks a press conference announcing the end of the City of Detroit's emergency status and its exit from bankruptcy as Michigan Governor Rick Snyder listens December 10, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit was the largest city in the history of the United States to file for bankruptcy. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan checked out the site of the city’s upcoming auto show with a tour on Monday.

The mayor walked through the still-under-construction spots where General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and many other automakers will show off their latest creations starting in about a week.

Duggan shook hands with workers and others as he took a tour alongside Chairman Ryan LaFontaine and other officials representing the North American International Auto Show.

Carmakers will debut dozens of new production vehicles and experimental concept cars during the three-day media preview, which gets underway on Sunday. Starting Jan. 20, the public can see hundreds of cars on display at the Cobo Center convention hall downtown.

