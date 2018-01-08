CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by Demario Davis #56 and Cam Johnson #57 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed DE Cam Johnson to a Reserve-Future contract. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Johnson comes to Detroit after most recently spending time with the Cleveland Browns where he appeared in 12 games during the 2016 season before being released in August 2017. Prior to Cleveland, he spent two seasons (2013-14) with the Indianapolis Colts and appeared in 13 games during that span.
Currently in his fourth NFL season, Johnson has appeared in 28 career games (nine starts) and recorded 33 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He originally entered the NFL in 2012 as a seventh-round draft selection (237th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers out of Virginia.