Filed Under:Michigan State

By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer

Villanova’s slide out of No. 1 in the AP Top 25 lasted just a week.

The Wildcats returned to the top spot in Monday’s poll after an upset-filled week that included losses by No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Duke. Villanova got 52 of 65 first-place votes to move up from third to No. 1, where it spent three weeks in December.

West Virginia climbed four spots to No. 2. This is the Mountaineers’ highest ranking since December 1959 in Jerry West’s senior season.

Virginia climbed five spots to No. 3, followed by Michigan State. Purdue and Wichita State tied for No. 5.

1. Villanova
2. West Virginia
3. Virginia
4. Michigan State
5. Purdue
6. Wichita State
7. Duke
8. Texas tech
9. Oklahoma
10. Xavier
11. Arizona State
12. Kansas
13. Seton Hall
14. Cincinnati
15. Gonzaga
16. TCU
17. Arizona
18. Miami
19. Clemson
20. North Carolina
21. Kentucky
22. Auburn
23. Florida State
24. Tennessee
25. Creighton

Duke fell five spots to No. 7, followed by Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Xavier to round out the top 10.
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

