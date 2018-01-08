By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer

Villanova’s slide out of No. 1 in the AP Top 25 lasted just a week.

The Wildcats returned to the top spot in Monday’s poll after an upset-filled week that included losses by No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Duke. Villanova got 52 of 65 first-place votes to move up from third to No. 1, where it spent three weeks in December.

West Virginia climbed four spots to No. 2. This is the Mountaineers’ highest ranking since December 1959 in Jerry West’s senior season.

Virginia climbed five spots to No. 3, followed by Michigan State. Purdue and Wichita State tied for No. 5.

1. Villanova

2. West Virginia

3. Virginia

4. Michigan State

5. Purdue

6. Wichita State

7. Duke

8. Texas tech

9. Oklahoma

10. Xavier

11. Arizona State

12. Kansas

13. Seton Hall

14. Cincinnati

15. Gonzaga

16. TCU

17. Arizona

18. Miami

19. Clemson

20. North Carolina

21. Kentucky

22. Auburn

23. Florida State

24. Tennessee

25. Creighton

Duke fell five spots to No. 7, followed by Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Xavier to round out the top 10.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)