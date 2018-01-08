NOVI (WWJ) — A Novi man accused in the murder of his wife went before a judge today.
Derrick Dixon, 31, was arraigned on first-degree premeditated murder — which is punishable by up to life in prison.
Novi police say he strangled his wife last week in their home in the Oakland Glens trailer park near 13 Mile and Novi Roads. Police discovered the body of Heather Dixon when they were called by the husband’s mother to do a welfare check at the home.
Derrick Dixon was treated at a local hospital for injuries. The couple has three young kids, who weren’t home at the time of the attack.
Derrick Dixon is scheduled to be back in court next week. He’ll be before 52-1 District Court Judge Robert Bondy on Jan. 17 at 9:15 a.m.