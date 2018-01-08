DETROIT (WWJ) – Before she left the stage there was a movement growing online for a presidential run.

During Sunday night’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Oprah Winfrey had the Hollywood crowd at the Beverly Hills Hilton standing, cheering and tearing up.

Y’all I’m 99.9% sure @Oprah just declared her candidacy for 2020 with this speech and I could not be more here for it!!! “A new day is on the horizon!” #Oprah2020 — Lisa Desmond (@lisadesmond87) January 8, 2018

Did Oprah just give the first speech of her 2020 presidential campaign? — Cortney Lamar Charleston (@bardsbesidebars) January 8, 2018

In a poignant and stirring speech that pulled from her childhood — recalling her mother coming home ‘bone-tired’ from a long day of cleaning the homes of other people and watching on TV a young, charismatic, black man accept the Cecil B. DeMille award in 1964, Sidney Poitier.

Winfrey transitioned to the topic of the day, month and year — sexual assault and gender inequality across generations and economic tiers.

With a fiery delivery she thanked all of the women who have endured “years of abuse and assault,” and the audience was moved to their feet as she implored everyone to take responsibility and make sure that one day, “No one has to say ‘Me too’ again.” It was as if everyone has just received a new car. And within minutes the (hashtag) #Oprah2020 was off and running through Twitter.

Winfrey has steadfastly denied that she has an interest in running for president but her longtime partner Stedman Graham, told The Los Angeles Times that, while it is “up to the people… She would absolutely do it.” As Winfrey said, “There’s a new day on the horizon.”