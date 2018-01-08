Detroit, Detroit Police, Missing Person
DETROIT (WWJ) — Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing young adult who has mental health concerns.

missing kamil gillette Police Search For Missing 20 Year Old On Detroits East Side

Kamil Gillette (PHOTO: Detroit Police)

Kamil Gillette was last seen by his mother on Monday at approximately 2 p.m. at their home in the 1400 block of Iroquois Street in Detroit. The 20-year-old left the residence after getting into an argument with family members and hasn’t been seen since.

Gillette is described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with the letter “DC” written on it, a orange hooded sweatshirt underneath the jacket, white pants and red shoes.

Police say Gillette is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health concern.

Anyone who has seen Gillette or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact the Detroit Police at 313-596-5700 or 313-596-5740.

