Filed Under:detroit, fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting that killed one person and injured another at a local hair salon.

Crime Stoppers on Monday released two surveillance photos of the suspect near the scene, later the night of Saturday, December 23, 2016.

hair salon shooting Man Wanted In Deadly Shooting At Detroit Hair Salon [PHOTOS]

Police are asking for tips to ID this man. (Photos: Crime Stoppers)

According to investigators “a disturbance occurred” during a Christmas party at the “Revive – Her Hair Salon” on 7 Mile Road, on Detroit’s west side. Police said gunfire erupted as people were leaving the party, shortly after 11 p.m.. Two people were shot, and one of them later died.

Police are now hoping someone in the public can help investigators identify the suspect seen in the surveillance photos, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward in the case.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch