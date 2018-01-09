DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting that killed one person and injured another at a local hair salon.

Crime Stoppers on Monday released two surveillance photos of the suspect near the scene, later the night of Saturday, December 23, 2016.

According to investigators “a disturbance occurred” during a Christmas party at the “Revive – Her Hair Salon” on 7 Mile Road, on Detroit’s west side. Police said gunfire erupted as people were leaving the party, shortly after 11 p.m.. Two people were shot, and one of them later died.

Police are now hoping someone in the public can help investigators identify the suspect seen in the surveillance photos, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward in the case.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest.