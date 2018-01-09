MONROE (WWJ) – Monroe-area residents are being asked to keep an eye on their homes, as well as their neighbors’, following a string of break-ins over the past couple of months.
Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone says these home invasion are taking place in the daytime, when the burglars break through a window or force open a door.
The crooks have been making off with jewelry, firearms and containers with loose change, using pillow cases from the home to bag their loot.
Reports of home invasions have been taken by police in Ash, Berlin, Frenchtown, Raisinville, Exeter, Monroe, LaSalle and Bedford townships.
To report any suspicious persons or vehicles that may seem our of place in the neighborhood, call the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.
Anyone with information on the home invasions is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.