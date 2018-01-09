Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – TigerFest 2018 is just weeks away. Over 35 current and former Tigers are scheduled to participate including Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, current Tigers Miguel Cabrera, Nicolas Castellanos, José Iglesias, Michael Fulmer, Matthew Boyd, Daniel Norris, Shane Greene, Alexis Wilson and Jacoby Jones. Many players will be experiencing TigerFest for the first time, including Joe Jiménez and Jeimer Candelario. Former Tigers scheduled to appear are Hall of Fame Electee Alan Trammell, Jim Leyland, Todd Jones, Brandon Inge, Craig Monroe, Rod Allen and Don Kelly.

Tickets are on sale now but going fast. TigerFest remains one of the best ways for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite Tigers players, coaches and alumni. Tickets are available by calling 866-66-TIGER or visit tigers.com/tigerfest. Tickets are $29 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. All fans attending will receive a free pair of TigerFest earmuffs courtesy of Visit Central Florida.

