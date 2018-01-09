CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police are investigating a double shooting at a Macomb County business.

The situation unfolded Tuesday morning at Reliable Fence, along Groesbeck Highway just north of 15 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

Witnesses tell WWJ’s Charlie Langton a disgruntled worker entered the business, shot the owner and a co-worker and then fled the scene. The owner was killed in the shooting, according to witnesses.

While fleeing the scene, the gunman was apparently involved in an accident at Groesbeck and Kelly roads. The suspect fled on foot after the collision, and was eventually apprehended by police about a mile away, at Kelly and Masonic.

Clinton Township police dealing with a double shooting at Reliable Fence on Grosebeck north of 15 mile. The shooter left then caused an accident on Grosebeck south of 15 mile. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/u4tO5cygxs — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) January 9, 2018

Police have not yet confirmed reports that one of the victims has died.

Roseville Police are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing. Police are expected to release an official statement later.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.