CINCINNATI (AP) — A youth basketball team with a sexually suggestive team name has been kicked out of a Cincinnati recreational league after wearing jerseys printed with individual names that observers deemed racist.

The team from suburban Kings Mills was dismissed from the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League after an opponent raised concerns during the fourth week of games.

A parent from the opposing team says players from the “Wet Dream Team” wore jerseys labeled with names that included “Knee Grow.”

The parent, Tony Rue, says he doesn’t understand why adults overseeing the players didn’t consider the uniforms inappropriate and intervene.

Their coach didn’t address that in a statement released by a coordinator for the seventh-through-12th-grade group, but apologized to anyone who was offended and said the team accepted its dismissal.

