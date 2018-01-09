DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced today that the club has agreed to terms on Minor League contracts for the 2018 season with six players.

The list of signed players includes righthanded pitchers Phillippe Aumont and Orbandy Rodriguez, lefthanded pitcher Liarvis Breto, catcher Brayan Peña, ¬infielder Pete Kozma and outfielder Herlis Rodriguez. Kozma and Peña have each received an invitation to Major League Spring Training camp.

Aumont, 29, pitched for Ottawa in the Canadian-American Association in 2017 and had a 5-8 record with a 5.14 ERA (115.2IP/58ER) and 103 strikeouts in 17 starts. Aumont last pitched in the Minor Leagues in 2016 with Triple A Charlotte in the Chicago White Sox organization, appearing in 10 games with an 0-2 record, a 12.27 ERA (11.0IP/15ER) and 14 strikeouts. In 267 games, including 43 starts, in his career at the Minor League level, Aumont has compiled a 20-40 record with 43 saves, a 4.17 ERA (513.1IP/238ER) and 564 strikeouts. He has also pitched in 46 games, including one start, at the Major League level and has a 1-6 record with two saves, a 6.80 ERA (43.2IP/33ER) and 42 strikeouts. A native of Gatineau, QC, Canada, Aumont was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the first round (11th overall) of the 2007 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Breto, 24, pitched for Rockland in the Canadian-American Association in 2017 and had a 0-0 record with a 13.50 ERA (5.1IP/8ER) and five strikeouts in six appearances. Breto is currently pitching with Caribes de Anzoategui in the Venezuelan Winter League and has a 2-1 record with a 2.87 ERA (15.2IP/5ER) and 17 strikeouts in 37 appearances. In 62 career games, including 11 starts, at the Minor League level, Breto has a 14-8 record with seven saves, a 3.21 ERA (176.2IP/63ER) and 172 strikeouts.

Kozma, 29, spent time in both the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers organizations in 2017. In 39 games at the Major League level last season, Kozma hit .111 (5×45) with six runs scored, a home run and two RBI. He also played in 11 games with Triple A Round Rock, batting .300 (12×40) with eight runs scored, four doubles and two RBI. In 929 career games at the Minor League level, Kozma has hit .234 (772×3293) with 436 runs scored, 159 doubles, 15 triples, 50 home runs and 376 RBI. Kozma was named a Midwest League Midseason All-Star in 2008 with Single A Quad Cities and a Texas League Midseason All-Star in 2009 with Double A Springfield. He has also played in 314 games in the majors, hitting .215 (143×666) with 82 runs scored, 29 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 54 RBI. Originally from Tulsa, OK, Kozma was drafted by St. Louis in the first round (18th overall) of the 2007 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Peña, 36, spent the entire 2017 season with Triple A Omaha in the Kansas City Royals organization, hitting .274 (34×124) with eight runs scored, three doubles and 15 RBI in 38 games. A 12-year Major League veteran, Peña has played for five different teams, including the 2013 season with the Tigers. In 638 career Major League games, Peña has posted a .259 (468×1807) batting average with 136 runs scored, 93 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 164 RBI. At the Minor League level, Peña has batted .299 (768×2566) with 282 runs scored, 137 doubles, 14 triples, 26 home runs and 295 RBI in 715 games. A native of Havana, CU, Peña was originally signed by the Atlanta Braves as a non-drafted free agent on November 2, 2000.

Herlis Rodriguez, 23, played in 109 games last season between Single A Clearwater, Double A Reading and Triple A Lehigh Valley in the Philadelphia Phillies organization and batted .249 (89×357) with 38 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 RBI. He was selected to the Florida State League’s Midseason All-Star Team last season. In 429 career games at the Minor League level, Rodriguez is a .270 (382×1413) hitter with 169 runs scored, 60 doubles, 13 triples, 27 home runs and 156 RBI. Rodriguez was named a Phillies Organization All-Star by MiLB.com and to the South Atlantic League’s Postseason All-Star Team in 2015. A native of Colon, VZ, Rodriguez was originally signed by the Phillies as an amateur free agent on January 29, 2011.

Orbandy Rodriguez, 29, is currently pitching for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League and has a 0-0 record with a 3.86 ERA (4.2IP/2ER) and three strikeouts in five appearances. Rodriguez has made 30 appearances, including 13 starts, at the Minor League level in his career and has a 7-10 record with a 3.64 ERA (71.2IP/29ER) and 67 strikeouts. A native of Loma de Cabrera, DR, Rodriguez was originally signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a non-drafted free agent on January 18, 2008.