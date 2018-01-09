DETROIT (WWJ) – A Wayne County couple wanted in the murder of a 4-year-old girl has been captured by federal authorities.

Michigan State Police told WWJ U.S. Marshals located 24-year-old Candice Diaz and 28-year-old Brad Fields on the run near the Georgia-Florida line.

Sumpter Township police said in a release that the fugitives were captured while driving near Lake Park, Georgia by agents of the U.S. Marshals Service in Macon Georgia, who worked in conjunction with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

The two were in custody late Tuesday afternoon. No further details about the arrest were immediately released.

This concludes a manhunt launched after an autopsy found that Gabby Barrett’s death was a homicide.

Barrett was found unresponsive in a Sumpter Township mobile home park on New Year’s Day, according to police. She had severe burns to her body and was pronounced dead at an Ann Arbor Hospital.

Diaz and Fields are facing murder, torture and child abuse charges.

The couple’s infant daughter is in the custody of Child Protective Services.