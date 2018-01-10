Hunter Rison #5 of the Michigan State Spartans makes a second half catch while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on November 4, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 27-24. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State fans were caught off guard on Monday when the father of freshman wide receiver Hunter Rison announced his son had decided to transfer.

After a productive first season, Rison look poised to follow in the footsteps of his father, Andre Rison, a former Michigan State great. Instead, he wanted out.

“The system doesn’t fit him and he doesn’t fit the system, evidently,” Andre Rison told 92.1 FM in Lansing.

Hunter Rison explained his motives on Tuesday via Twitter.

“I’ve decided to transfer from MSU in order to better myself and accomplish my goals on the field as well as in the classroom,” he wrote.

Rison was a four-star recruit out of Ann Arbor Skyline and the No. 4-ranked player in Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He appeared in 12 of 13 games as a freshman and reeled in 19 catches for 224 yards.

His two best games came against Notre Dame (four catches, 73 yards) and Penn State (three catches, 52 yards). But the 19-year-old turned into a footnote down the stretch. He didn’t see action against Maryland, was held without a catch against Rutgers and caught just one pass for one yard in Michigan State’s Holiday Bowl win over Washington State.

Rison, a 5’11 slot receiver, was fourth on the depth chart behind junior Felton Davis, sophomore Darrell Stewart and freshman Cody White. All three are expected to return next season.

Rison, on the other hand, will not. He included in his Tweet a letter from Michigan State senior associate athletic director, Jennifer Smith, that makes it clear other programs can contact him.

He also thanked Spartan Nation.

“The opportunity you gave me to live out a life-long dream will forever be dear to me and my family,” Rison wrote. “The relationships formed within this past year will last me a lifetime. It was an honor and privilege to put on the green and white and be a part of such an amazing season.”