SAN DIEGO (AP) — Japanese right-hander Kazuhisa Makita is guaranteed $3.8 million in his two-year contract with the San Diego Padres.

Makita has salaries of $1.9 million in each of the next two seasons under the deal announced Saturday. He can earn an additional $250,000 annually in performance bonuses based on games: $50,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60.

He would receive a $150,000 assignment bonus if traded.

The 33-year-old was 10-4 with a 1.91 ERA the last two seasons with the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions and was Japan’s closer in the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics. San Diego agreed to pay the Lions a $500,000 posting fee for his rights.
