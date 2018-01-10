MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) – Authorities have released the names of two young people found dead following a fire at a home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Marquette Police Department says the bodies of 22-year-old Krista Urbanc and 23-year-old Zachary Johnson were found inside the two-story home following the fire late Monday.

Police say they both lived at the home. The Mining Journal reports the city lists the home as a rental property.

Marquette police and state police fire investigators were working Wednesday to determine the cause of the fire.

