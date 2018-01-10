CBS 62Home of Ziya Turner. (WWJ/Beth Fisher) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the […]
Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans drives the ball against Deshawn Freeman #33 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at Breslin Center on January 10, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

By LARRY LAGE/AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Miles Bridges ended his scoreless start with 7:43 left in regulation and finished with just 11 points to barely help No. 4 Michigan State bounce back from a loss with a 76-72 overtime victory over Rutgers on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) were coming off a lopsided loss at Ohio State and the setback seemed to have lingering effects for the team and their sophomore star.

Bridges missed his first five shots and one of two free throws with 8 seconds left with a chance to give Michigan State the lead. The preseason All-America player opened overtime with a 3-pointer and finished with as many turnovers (3) as made shots on 10 attempts.

The Scarlet Knights (11-7, 1-4) took a one-point lead on Corey Sanders’ step-back jumper with 1 minute left and Bridges stepped out of bounds on the ensuing possession, giving them the ball back with 41.3 seconds left. Sanders missed a long jumper with 16 seconds left.

Bridges was fouled with 8 seconds left, but made only the second free throw to tie the game.

With a chance to win, Sanders missed a shot near the top of the key with a second left in regulation. Sanders made a game-tying floater with 1:21 left in overtime, falling to the fall with a cramp in his left calf. He returned to make a layup to pull Rutgers within two with 9 seconds left, but Cassius Winston sealed the win with two free throws to put the Spartans ahead by six.

Sanders scored 22 points and Deshawn Freeman had 15 for the Scarlet Knights, who had four players foul out.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward had 17 points, Jaren Jackson scored 16 while Winston and Joshua Langford scored 11 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights, coming off a win over Wisconsin, are showing they can compete in coach Steve Pikiell’s second season. They play tough defense and rebound, a formula for success Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo has used for 23 seasons at Michigan State. The school announced it signed Pikiell to an extension to keep him under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Michigan State: The Spartans have seemed to lose the swagger they earned with a 16-game winning streak that ended with an 80-64 loss to the Buckeyes. They look out of sync on offense and are prone to foul on defense.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Plays Ohio State at home on Sunday.

Michigan State: Hosts Michigan in the rivals’ only scheduled matchup on Saturday.

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

