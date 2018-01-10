(credit: istock)

HARAHAN, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple is accused of attempting to rob an Uber driver that the woman distracted by being topless.

Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker tells news outlets 24-year-old Anthony Kennedy and 22-year-old Rayna Fillios were arrested Saturday.

The victim told officers he gave his telephone number to Fillios when she hailed a ride. Fillios called and asked him to come over.

He said Fillios was topless when she opened the front door. Authorities say Fillios grabbed his arms, pulled him into her chest, kissed him and bit his tongue to distract him.

When Fillios let go, Kennedy brandished a knife and told the victim to hand over his money. The victim refused and Kennedy punched him.
The couple was charged with several offenses including armed robbery. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

