DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – What time is it? It could be prison time for a woman who admits stealing at least 500 watches from her Detroit employer.

Judith Walker pleaded guilty to fraud Tuesday. She was a quality inspector at Shinola, which makes watches and bikes. Investigators say she sold watches that were retuned for possible repair.

“Tell your boy I have another pink one with the diamond regular $2800 his price 1100,” Walker texted, according to federal court records. The alleged thefts date back to 2015, the records say.

The 41-year-old could face roughly two years in prison when she returns to Ann Arbor federal court on May 9. Walker also owes $358,000 in restitution.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

