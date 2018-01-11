FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Two suspected bank robbers are in custody in connection with a caper in Monroe County.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Key Bank on Telegraph and Stewart roads in Frenchtown Township.

Bank employees were able to give police a description of the getaway vehicle, which fled southbound on Telegraph Road. Not long after, deputies located the vehicle near 7th Street. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and a 51-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the suspects’ vehicle, deputies found the stolen money as well as other evidence related to the crime.

The identities of the suspects is being withheld pending arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-240-7517.