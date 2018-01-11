WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: FREEZING RAIN, SNOW & SLEET | RADAR |TRAFFIC | SCHOOL CLOSINGS

WARREN (WWJ/AP) – Fiat Chrysler is making a big investment in its Warren Truck Plant.

Fiat Chrysler is moving production of heavy-duty trucks from Mexico to Michigan and paying bonuses to U.S. workers in response to the passage of U.S. tax reform late last year.

The automaker will invest $1 billion in its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to make the Ram Heavy Duty Truck starting in 2020. That truck is currently made in Saltillo, Mexico, where workers will continue to make commercial vehicles.

WWJ’S AutoBeat reporter Jeff Gilbert say FCA will be investing another billion on top of an earlier investment to retool the plant for the Jeep Wagoner.

The move will mean 2,500 new jobs. The company says the recent tax reform plan allows it to make that investment and to pay all 60,000 hourly and salaried workers a $2,000 bonus.

