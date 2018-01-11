LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan attorney general’s office has asked a judge to sentence a disgraced Michigan sports doctor to 40 to 125 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls.

The office filed its sentencing memorandum Wednesday for 54-year-old Larry Nassar ahead of a sentencing hearing beginning next week in Ingham County. He faces a minimum sentence of 25 years.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis wrote in the filing that Nassar for decades preyed upon unknowing victims at every turn and at every opportunity,” including at USA Gymnastics training facilities.

A message seeking comment was left for one of Nassar’s attorneys.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

A federal judge in December sentenced Nassar to 60 years in prison on three federal charges, it was the maximum sentence allowed in the case which found Nassar guilty of having more than 37,000 images of child porn on electronic devices.

The judge in that case saying,”He has demonstrated that he should never again have access to children.”

The child pornography was found while police investigated the sexual assault charges.

Aside from the criminal cases, more than 100 women and girls are suing Nassar. Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics are defendants in many of the lawsuits.

Nassar was fired from Michigan State University in September 2016, and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, cut ties in 2015.

