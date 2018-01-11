CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities will continue searching Thursday for a 39-year-old man who disappeared when his ATV went through the ice on Lake Erie.

Officials say the man was riding a four-wheeler less than a half-mile from shore near Stoney Point Peninsula in Frenchtown Township when the vehicle broke through the ice around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders discovered an open area of the ice 12 feet in diameter in the area where the victim was reported to have gone missing. The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene but a search was temporarily suspended due in part to unstable ice.

The man was identified by family members as Derek Bondy.

“He came around the end of the point up in here somewhere and just broke through. It was just a bad decision,” Colin Bondy, the man’s uncle, told WWJ’s Mike Campbell.

Even though it’s not an official recovery effort yet, Colin Bondy said the family is preparing for the expected loss.

“Well, we’ll probably talk about him a lot,” he said through tears. “We’ll laugh about it and cry about it.”

The incident happened the same day the Coast Guard issued a warning about potentially unstable ice on the Great Lakes as temperatures warmed following a recent stretch of bitter cold.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.

