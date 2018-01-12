CBS 62Thomas Kithier and his attorneys; Steve Fishman and Ven Johnson. Outside of federal court in Detroit Jan.11, 2018. (WWJ/Jon Hewett) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Additional firefighters are being called in to help put out a fire at a commercial building on Detroit’s east side.

A second alarm was sounded by dispatchers for the fire, early Friday afternoon, on Strong Street near I-94 and Mt. Elliot. Smoke from the fire was seen blowing across I-94.

Early information indicated the business may be Strong Steel Products, a recycling center. That information was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with WWJ for more on this developing story.

