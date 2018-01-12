DETROIT (WWJ) – Additional firefighters are being called in to help put out a fire at a commercial building on Detroit’s east side.
A second alarm was sounded by dispatchers for the fire, early Friday afternoon, on Strong Street near I-94 and Mt. Elliot. Smoke from the fire was seen blowing across I-94.
Early information indicated the business may be Strong Steel Products, a recycling center. That information was not immediately confirmed by authorities.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with WWJ for more on this developing story.