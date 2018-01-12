(credit: istock)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A 25-year-old man has been charged with killing his boss and shooing a co-worker at a Clinton Township business in an incident that police say was sparked by bullying.

Jerry Motley was arraigned Thursday on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was ordered to jail without bond.

Investigators say Motley walked into Reliable Fence Company Tuesday morning and shot 34-year-old co-worker Angelo Micale twice in the back. He also allegedly shot the 61-year-old business owner, Thomas Badke, in the head, killing him instantly. Motley fled in his car, but was arrested after crashing into a truck and fleeing into a neighborhood.

According to police, Motley was bullied at work and was involved in a long-term dispute with Micale, who remains hospitalized.

Motley faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted as charged. He’s due back in court Jan. 24 for a probable cause conference and Jan. 31 for a preliminary examination.

