Filed Under:Fiat Chrysler, recalls

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 160,000 minivans mainly in North America to fix a software problem that can make engines stall.

The recall covers certain Chrysler Pacifica vans from the 2017 model year with gasoline engines.

The company says under rare conditions, the engine control computer can incorrectly determine the operating status and cause the engine to shut off. Fiat Chrysler says it knows of one potentially related crash but no injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will upgrade engine control software. Customers will be advised when to bring their vans in for the free service, which will be available sometime before April 1.

The recall comes about two months after the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety filed a petition asking the government to seek a recall of the vans. The group told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that over 50 people have complained about stalling.

