SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for slapping a phone out of a fan’s hand.

Hood was forced to leave Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards after receiving a second technical foul. He knocked the phone out of a fan’s hand while walking past the man who was sitting courtside and looked to be recording Hood exiting the court.

The incident took place with 2:21 left in the third quarter of a 107-104 Jazz victory at Washington.

The 6-foot-8, 206-pound sharpshooter has averaged a career-high 16.5 points per game this season as the Jazz have struggled to a 17-24 record. He picked up the second technical foul while lamenting a non-call to an official following a missed jump shot over John Wall.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

