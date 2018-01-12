DETROIT (WWJ) — A Detroit man has been arrested for aggravated assault after trying to steer another man’s car into a high-speed crash.

Michigan State Police say a 30-year-old man was approached by another man at a gas station on Detroit’s southwest side on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. The 34-year-old man said he would fill up his tank and give him $100 to take him to the other side of the city. The victim agreed, and as the two approached Grand Boulevard on I-96, the passenger started to speak in tongue, then reached over and tried to steer the vehicle into nearby drivers.

The victim — who is a CPL holder — pulled out a gun and started shooting, but the suspect then got a hold of it and jumped out of the moving car. The victim quickly got off at the next exit and reported the incident to police.

The suspect was later caught after police received a report of someone breaking into a van at a nearby church.

The suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. Once he’s released, he’ll be turned over to the detention center. This incident is still under investigation and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review.