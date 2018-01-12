CBS 62Thomas Kithier and his attorneys; Steve Fishman and Ven Johnson. Outside of federal court in Detroit Jan.11, 2018. (WWJ/Jon Hewett) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part […]
COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 06: Marcus Lattimore #21 of the South Carolina Gamecocks warms up prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 6, 2012 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina record-holder Marcus Lattimore is returning to the Gamecocks as director of player development and life skills.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the hirings of Lattimore and the NCAA-approved 10th on-field assistant coach in Kyle Krantz.

Lattimore will also oversee the Gamecocks’ Beyond Football program, which exposes players to off-field careers.

Lattimore set the school mark with 38 rushing touchdowns from 2010-2012. He was the Southeastern Conference freshman of the year in 2010 with 1,197 yards rushing. His career was cut short by two serious knee injuries in his sophomore and junior years.

Krantz spent the past two seasons as a defensive analyst at South Carolina. He will work with special teams and also help with linebackers and nickel backs.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

