Filed Under:south carolina, Will Muschamp
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates his team's 26-19 win over the Michigan Wolverines at the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game on January 1, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has received a new, six-year, $28.2 million contract after leading the Gamecocks to a nine-win season.

Muschamp’s contract was approved by the school’s board of trustees Friday.

Muschamp, who is 15-11 in two seasons at South Carolina, will make $4.2 million next fall. His salary will increase by $200,000 over each year of the agreement until peaking at $5.2 million in 2023.

South Carolina has only had six seasons with nine or more wins in program history.

Each of Muschamp’s returning assistants also received new deals and raises. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson will make $1.2 million for each of the next three seasons. Newly named offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon will make $650,000 for the next two years.
More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

