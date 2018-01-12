YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Police in Ypsilanti are looking for at least two men after a deadly shooting and robbery near Eastern Michigan University.
The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the University Green apartment complex on Green Road, just north of campus.
Investigators say two or three men entered an apartment, shot two people, took some items and ran away.
One of the victims, a 25-year-old woman, died from a gunshot wound to the head. The other, a 29-year-old man, is in critical condition. Neither victim was an EMU student.
Police are now searching for two or three young men, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-482-9847 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.