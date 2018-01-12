CBS 62Thomas Kithier and his attorneys; Steve Fishman and Ven Johnson. Outside of federal court in Detroit Jan.11, 2018. (WWJ/Jon Hewett) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part […]
By Terri Lee Sylvester
Filed Under:Liam Neeson, The Commuter

DETROIT (WWJ) – Liam Neeson is the ideal actor for the role of ‘The Commuter’. He has mastered portraying characters with their backs up against the wall in a race against time.

In his latest thriller, ‘The Commuter’, Neeson stars as former police officer Michael MacCauley, who now sells insurance for a living. His life is pretty ordinary until he gets fired from his job and while riding the train on his way home, and trying to figure out how to tell his wife, he’s approached by a total stranger who makes MacCauley an unusual offer.

With a son about to go to college and his house double-mortgaged, MacCauley accepts the woman’s offer to find something of hers on the train that’s been stolen and, once he does, he’ll be handsomely rewarded. The catch: he has no idea who it is and he has to the find the person before the last stop.

In order to find who he’s looking for, MacCauley draws upon his police training. Since he’s ridden the same train five days a week for the past 10 years, he’s seen the same faces time and time again, so he thinks he knows who doesn’t belong. He strikes up conversations with those people, and even interrogates some, hoping to find the person.

With a thrilling combination of action and suspense, this story will keep you guessing until it’s ready to reveal who MacCauley is looking for. But, once the person’s identity is revealed, what happens next? That only adds to the intrigue.

This commuter train is definitely well worth the ride.

See you at the movies!

Be sure to tune in to WWJ Newsradio 950 every Friday for my weekly look at the movies with Midday Anchor Jackie Paige.

Follow Terri on Twitter @TerriJLee

Member:
Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA)
Detroit Film Critics Society (DFCS)
African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)
SAG-AFTRA

