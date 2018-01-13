DETROIT (WWJ) – Two men are in serious condition after they were shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the 16800 block of Steel, just off the Lodge Freeway near McNichols Road.

According to police, two 38-year-old men were sitting in a 2007 Chevy Suburban in front of a home when they were shot multiple times. Both were transported to the hospital and last listed in serious condition.

The gunman remains at large. Police say it’s unknown if the shooter escaped on foot or in a vehicle. No description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

