HAZEL PARK (WWJ) – A police situation in Hazel Park put area schools in lockdown Monday afternoon.

An employee at Hazel Park Raceway witnessed police surrounding a gunman in the parking lot of the race course at  Woodward Heights and 10 Mile Road — very near the ice arena.

The witness telling WWJ that the gunman tossed the gun in the air — and was taken into custody shortly after.

The Hazel Park schools are in half day session for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Earlier reports from WXYZ stated that Hazel Park High School and Hoover Elementary were on lockdown “until the gunmen or gunman is apprehended.”

The lockdown was lifted —  an investigation into the incident continues.

 

