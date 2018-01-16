CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
DETROIT AUTO SHOW: NAIAS 2018 Brawny Pickups & Futuristic SUVs|Autonomous Car Fears|Guide To Show|
Filed Under:detroit, Fireball Meteor, Meteor, meteor shower

DETROIT (WWJ) – Calls coming in from Ohio to the Thumb  –area residents asking just  what was the boom or blast heard just after 8 p.m.?

Homeland Security ending speculation stating a fireball meteor is the source of the mystery in the sky Tuesday night.

Minutes after the eruption — which was seen across many states in the Midwest — the possibilities ranged from ‘thunder snow’ to a meteor.

“Heard a boom and I kind of thought I felt something — and my dog freaked out,” one caller told WWJ.

A post on Facebook allegedly shows the meteor cross the sky.

meteor nws Description Of A Boom, Light Filled Sky From Metro Detroiters: Fireball Meteor The CauseIn a recently deleted reply on Twitter the National Weather Service – Detroit saying that ‘no lighting detected. Appears to have been a meteor.”

The weather service telling WWJ early on that they were ruling out possibilities and had not concluded the actual cause.

In a text alert to residents: “Ingham County Emergency Management Update: Multiple sources report that a fireball meteor was seen over the county earlier this evening. While many also reported an explosion, there is no indication that anything landed on the ground or cased damage. Most likely it was the boom of the meteor breaking apart. And that there is no need to call 911.”

 

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 [LISTEN LIVE] for continuing updates.

 

Comments (2)
  1. Heidi McClelland (@heidiMphoto) says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Wasn’t lightening. I saw it with my own eyes.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Mike Braybrook says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Saw it from Ludington, came almost straight down

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch