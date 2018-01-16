By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
I know if I were filthy rich I wouldn’t be working all that often. I would most likely be on the golf course somewhere warm and not even thinking twice about work.
Kate Upton on the other hand is on the constant grind. She’s always working and that’s coming fresh off her wedding to former Tigers star Justin Verlander.
Upton shared with the world via her Instagram account this weekend a behind the scenes look at her most recent lingerie shoot.
According to dailymail.co.uk:
One man that has always been on the Upton train is her husband Justin Verlander.
The two were married in November in Tuscany only days after the Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series.
Justin, 34, is a pitcher for the Astros and the fourth-highest paid MLB player in the league.
I really do appreciate Upton’s grind.