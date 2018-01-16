CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Michigan
SAN ANTONIO - DECEMBER 1: Lineman Sherrone Moore #77 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after a 38-17 win against the Missouri Tigers during the Big 12 Championship at the Alamodome December 1, 2007 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Sherrone Moore to coach tight ends.

Jim Harbaugh made the move Monday, another step in the reshaping of his staff this offseason. Moore coached Central Michigan’s tight ends the last four years.

Harbaugh previously hired former Michigan State quarterback Dan Enos and Al Washington to be assistant coaches along with Ben Herbert to lead the team’s strength and conditioning program.

Enos led the Chippewas from 2010 to 2014 and went on to coach Arkansas’ quarterbacks the last three seasons. Washington was the defensive line coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats last year.

Harbaugh is making changes after closing last season with three straight losses, falling to 8-5. The Wolverines were 10-2 in each of his first two seasons.
___
More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

