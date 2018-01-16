CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Broad daylight. Three men appear on surveillance video casually walking outside a bike store and then grab snowblowers and run.

snowblower theft suspects Suspects Caught On Video Nabbing Snowblowers Outside Bike Shop On Warren

Suspects in the theft of snowblowers Dec. 26.

According to authorities, on Dec. 26, at 2:45 p.m., three black males were outside the Bike Tech store on East Warren in Detroit — as seen on the video — they stop for a few seconds then walk up to the two snowblowers outside the shop and drag them away from the area.

They ran about half a city block and then put the snowblowers into a red SUV and took off.

One of the suspects has a black sweatshirt that has writing on it — including the numbers 05-06.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to please call the Detroit Police at (313) 596-5540 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800- SPEAK-UP.

