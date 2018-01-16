DETROIT (WWJ) – Broad daylight. Three men appear on surveillance video casually walking outside a bike store and then grab snowblowers and run.
According to authorities, on Dec. 26, at 2:45 p.m., three black males were outside the Bike Tech store on East Warren in Detroit — as seen on the video — they stop for a few seconds then walk up to the two snowblowers outside the shop and drag them away from the area.
They ran about half a city block and then put the snowblowers into a red SUV and took off.
One of the suspects has a black sweatshirt that has writing on it — including the numbers 05-06.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to please call the Detroit Police at (313) 596-5540 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800- SPEAK-UP.