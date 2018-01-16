DETROIT (WWJ) – Hundreds of Taco Bell employees across the state of Michigan have joined a class-action lawsuit against a fast food franchise owner.

The suit, filed on behalf of the workers against Sundance Inc. of Brighton, which owns 75 taco bell restaurants, claims that the corporation systematically practiced wage theft against its employees.

“There’s a whole slew of things that we believe Sundance has been engaging in in order to avoid paying overtime wages,” said attorney Jennifer McManus, who represents more than 500 former and current Taco Bell employees. “One is clocking its employees out and requiring them to continue working. Another is manipulating their clock in and clock out times after they leave the store.”

McManus said, of the plaintiffs in this case: “They came forward very randomly, as people who were saying what’s happening to me on the job isn’t right. It was as simple as that.”

Attorney Megan Bonanni, also representing the employees, what they’re alleging in the lawsuit is that the company violated the state’s Fair Labor Standards Act.

What do the workers want?

“In addition to money — which would be the wages owed, perhaps a doubling of the wages owed, depending on certain court rulings — we’re also seeking an order from the courts called equitable relief, that these practices have to end,” Bonanni said. “And that these employees be paid in compliance with the various state and federal wage and hour laws that we have.”

The lawsuit was filed in District Court in Detroit.

In an email sent to WWJ Newsradio 950, Taco Bell Corp. stated: “Our franchisees are independent owners and operators. Because they are responsible for the operations of their restaurants, we cannot comment on this specific litigation, but we do expect that all of our franchisees comply with all applicable laws, including wage and hour requirements.”

Calls for comment to Sundance Inc. by WWJ were not immediately returned.