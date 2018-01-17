DETROIT (WWJ) – There appears to be no let-up with this year’s strain of flu — leading one group of hospitals to impose visitor restrictions.

Henry Ford Health System is calling a halt to visits from those under 12 years old and those that are actively experiencing flu-like symptoms.

For the flu-ish folks that have appointments or scheduled procedures at one of the Henry Ford Hospitals – the administration is asking that you wear a mask and focus on hygiene — particularly washing your hands.

“With flu activity expected to increase in the coming weeks, we are taking this measure for the health and safety of our patients, employees and visitors against the spread of flu illness,” says Katherine Reyes, M.D., MPH, Henry Ford’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Control. “These restrictions will be lifted at the end of flu season.”

Visitor restrictions take effect immediately at Henry Ford, Henry Ford Macomb, Henry Ford West Bloomfield, Henry Ford Wyandotte and Henry Ford Allegiance Health hospitals.

Flu-like symptoms come on suddenly and include the following:

Fever

Extreme tiredness

Headache

Muscle aches

Cough

Sore throat.

Antiviral medicines are available to treat flu, and are recommended to be given early, especially to those with severe disease or at high risk for complications.

The flu shot is the best protection against the flu, says Dr. Reyes. “It’s not too late to get the flu shot. It protects you and those around you.”