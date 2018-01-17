SAULT STE. MARIE (WWJ) – Authorities are warning riders to use caution following a deadly snowmobile crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Officials at the State Department of Natural Resources said a 51-year old Saginaw man died after he missed a curve on a snowmobile trail and hit a tree, west of Sault Ste. Marie.
Emergency responders were called to the scene Tuesday, at around noon, to find the victim with severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Newberry where he was pronounced noon.
In the wake of several fatal crashes in Michigan this winter, DNR conservation officers are asking snowmobilers to slow down, especially while riding in unfamiliar areas.
Snowmobile safety training is recommended for all snowmobile operators in Michigan and is required for operators between the ages of 12 and 17 years old. An online snowmobile safety course for youth operators is now available at www.snowmobile-ed.com/michigan or www.snowmobilecourse.com/usa/michigan. Get more information from the DNR here.