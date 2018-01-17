CBS 62The Ford Focus 2012 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
WWJ Newsradio 950The Ford Focus 2012 LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS […]
97.1 The TicketThe Ford Focus 2012 Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270The Ford Focus 2012 Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General […]
METEOR BREAKS UP OVER METRO DETROIT SKIES, CAUSES EARTHQUAKE: MAGNITUDE 2.0 BLAST| CHIEF THOUGHT IT WAS 'THE END'| WATCH IT ON VIDEO|
Filed Under:Matt Patricia, New England Patriots
BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 3: Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots yells out from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

All signs point toward Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia becoming the next head coach of the Lions, and the Free Press reported on Wednesday that it’s a “done deal.”

The hire can’t be made official until the Patriots’ season is over; they host the Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC championship game.

The Lions interviewed six coaches in the search for Jim Caldwell’s replacement, with Patricia being the last. They’ve since told the other candidates to move on, according to Albert Breer, because Patricia is their guy.

If the Patriots win on Sunday, the Lions can meet with him again at some point in the ensuing week. If they lose, Patricia can be hired immediately. The Lions would introduce him shortly thereafter.

The Patriots have had one of the best scoring defenses in the NFL in each of Patricia’s six seasons as defensive coordinator. They finished fifth this year, even after a woeful start.

Patriots beat writer Jim McBride of the Boston Globe told 97.1 The Ticket that Patricia’s ability to adjust on the fly is one of the reasons he’d make a great head coach.

“It’s the way he’s able to turn things around pretty quickly. … He was able to find a way to kind of gel those guys and work out the communication issues that they all pointed to as the biggest problem,” said McBride.

Patricia also interviewed with the Giants and the Cardinals, both of whom still have head catching vacancies, and Sports Illustrated reported last week that Patricia favored the Giants over the Lions. But the Giants have reportedly settled on Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, while the Cardinals look to be moving in a different direction as well.

All that’s left for Patricia to do is sign the dotted line with the Lions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch