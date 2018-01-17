METEOR BREAKS UP OVER METRO DETROIT SKIES, CAUSES EARTHQUAKE: MAGNITUDE 2.0 BLAST| CHIEF THOUGHT IT WAS 'THE END'| WATCH IT ON VIDEO|
Filed Under:Dennis Rodman

By DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer

The agent for former NBA star Dennis Rodman says the Hall of Famer has checked into an alcohol rehabilitation center after a weekend DUI arrest.

Rodman’s longtime agent Darren Prince told The Associated Press that Rodman checked into Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Patterson, New Jersey, on Wednesday to deal with his longtime struggle with alcoholism.

Rodman was arrested in southern California over the weekend on suspicion of DUI after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Newport Beach police say Rodman failed field sobriety and Breathalyzer tests.

This is Rodman’s second trip to rehab. He spent three weeks at Turning Point in 2014 after returning from a trip from North Korea, where he organized an exhibition basketball game involving retired NBA players for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rodman said he needed to decompress from the trip.

