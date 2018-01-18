DETROIT (WWJ) – A west side Detroit resident turned the tables on an attempted robber, sending him to the hospital.
According to police, a 19-year-old man showed up, early Thursday morning, at the Calvert Street apartment of a man who had posted his iPhone for sale online.
When the suspect moved to pull a handgun, the seller, whom police say is a CPL holder, shot the would be-robber in the thigh.
Police said the wounded suspect still got away with the phone, but was arrested at a nearby hospital.
Four other suspects who dropped him off remained at large later Thursday. No description of those suspects have been released, but police said they could be traveling in a silver Toyota.
The suspect was last listed in temporary serious condition. His name is being withheld pending charges.
An investigation is ongoing.