Collin Rose missing dog (Facebook photo)

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – The search is on the dog of a fallen police officer who escaped from their home in Rochester Hills.

The dog, Marsha, belonging to fallen Wayne State police officer Collin Rose and his fiance has been missing since Tuesday night. She was last seen near Lutheran High School Northwest, and is described as a 55 lbs. golden-blonde mix with no collar and a shaved neck from previous bite wounds.

Marsha has a fearful nature and will run if approached. If anyone sees her, you’re asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951.

Rose was fatally shot on November 22, 2016 while investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs near the Wayne State campus. Moments after he radioed to say he was about to speak to someone on a bike, Rose was shot in the head. He later died at the hospital.