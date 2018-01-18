NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and the New York Mets have finalized a one-year contract for the $545,000 major league minimum.

The 35-year-old batted .242 for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, when he was limited to 71 games because of a herniated disk in his back. A five-time All-Star, Gonzalez has a .288 average with 311 home runs in 14 major league seasons.

Gonzalez was left off the Dodgers’ postseason roster, traded to Atlanta in December and released, leaving the Braves responsible for his $21.5 million salary in the final season of a $154 million, seven-year contract he signed with Boston. His salary with the Mets will be offset against what Atlanta owes. The Braves also receive $4.5 million from the Dodgers by May 1.

New York rookie first baseman Dominic Smith hit .198 in 49 games after his August call-up. Outfielder Jay Bruce and Wilmer Flores also are possibilities for time at first, general manager Sandy Alderson said this week.

To create room on the 40-man roster for Gonzalez and Bruce, whose $39 million, three-year contract was finalized this week, the Mets said Thursday they had designated right-handers Kevin McGowan and Chasen Bradford for assignment.

