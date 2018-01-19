(credit: istock)

(WWJ) Despite a fight from Democrats who argue it would siphon future money from public schools, the Michigan House has approved a bill which would allow charter schools to access cash from education millages.

Tim Kelly, a Republican from Saginaw Township, says it’s the right path to take.

“I think this is a basic fairness issue,” Kelly told WWJ. “When you think about all kids and treating them fairly and equitably across the board then what’s good for traditional schools is good for charter schools.”

Democrats argued the taxpayer revenue sent to charters could end up in the pockets of for-profit management companies that run some of the schools — instead of in the classroom. And, they point out, it could cost the students at public schools, which have to educate everyone even if resources dwindle.

The legislation was narrowly approved in the Michigan House of Representatives Thursday. It had passed the Michigan Senate in October.

Per freep.com, the bill would allow charters to receive a portion of the revenue generated by enhancement millages, which are “countywide millages levied by intermediate school districts that provide additional money for the local districts within those ISDs.”

Charter schools have previously not been able to take in revenue from those enhancement millages.

“The legislation, which has to go back to the Senate because of changes that were made in the House, would not affect existing enhancement millages. But it would affect millage renewals and new enhancement millages,” the Freep writes.

Wayne County has more than 100 charter schools; enhancement millages exist in Kalamazoo, Kent, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon and Wayne counties.

“They’re still not a part of property tax, they’re still not a part of sinking funds, they’re still not a part of bond issues, so they’re still way below, or beneath what is available to traditional public schools. This just gives them a little bit more of a hand up,” Kelly told WWJ.